2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Autosomal recessive traits pass from both parents onto their children. Albinism is an autosomal (not sex-linked) recessive trait. Both homozygous dominant (AA) and heterozygous dominant (Aa) individuals will exhibit a normal phenotype, while only homozygous recessive (aa) individuals will be albino. What is the probability that a child of a homozygous dominant father and a heterozygous mother will have albinism?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25%
B
50%
C
75%
D
0%