7PRACTICE PROBLEM
In eukaryotes, where are the internal promoter consensus sequences typically located for RNA polymerase III transcribed genes?
Downstream of the transcription start site.
Upstream of the transcription start site.
Within the transcribed region of the gene.
Within the untranslated regions (UTRs) of the gene.