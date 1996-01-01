10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
10. Transcription Transcription in Eukaryotes
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
An experimental study is carried out at Stanford University to understand the transcription of a rare gene involved in neurofibromatosis. Which one of the following is the most common promoter consensus sequence involved in the transcription of DNA in eukaryotes?
An experimental study is carried out at Stanford University to understand the transcription of a rare gene involved in neurofibromatosis. Which one of the following is the most common promoter consensus sequence involved in the transcription of DNA in eukaryotes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-10 box (also known as the Pribnow box), which is a sequence of six nucleotides (TATAAT) located 10 base pairs upstream of the transcription start site.
B
-35 box, which is located 35 base pairs upstream of the transcription start site and has a consensus sequence of (TTGACA).
C
TATA box, which is a sequence of four nucleotides (TATA) located approximately 25-30 base pairs upstream of the transcription start site.
D
Enhancer elements, which are important in regulating gene expression in eukaryotes.