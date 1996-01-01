21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following best describes the term ''F ''?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A question about the blood type of an individual in the pedigree
B
A question about the inbreeding coefficient of an individual in the pedigree
C
A question about the age of an individual in the pedigree
D
A question about the number of offspring of an individual in the pedigree