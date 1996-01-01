2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Probability and Genetics
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Albinism is an autosomal recessive disorder which means that only the homozygous recessive genotype will show the disorder. If a male carrier (Aa) crosses with an albino female (aa), then the ratio of unaffected and albino children will be:
Albinism is an autosomal recessive disorder which means that only the homozygous recessive genotype will show the disorder. If a male carrier (Aa) crosses with an albino female (aa), then the ratio of unaffected and albino children will be:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1:4
B
3:4
C
1:2
D
1:1