17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination Types of Mutations
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is a feature of DNA replication timing that can contribute to mutational hotspots?
What is a feature of DNA replication timing that can contribute to mutational hotspots?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Regions that are replicated earlier are more prone to mutations.
B
Regions that are replicated later are more prone to mutations.
C
Replication timing does not affect mutation rates.
D
Both early and late replication timing increase mutation rates equally.