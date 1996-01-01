2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Probability and Genetics
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
In Mendel's experiment, he selected contrasting pairs of traits to be studied. After mating the parental generation, what did he observe in the F1 results?
In Mendel's experiment, he selected contrasting pairs of traits to be studied. After mating the parental generation, what did he observe in the F1 results?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
all had recessive phenotypes
B
all had dominant phenotypes
C
there was a mix of recessive and dominant phenotypes
D
all offspring were mutants