21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Who among the following individuals are the result of inbreeding in the partial pedigree of the British royal family?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Philip in Generation VII and Edward in Generation II
B
Alice in Generation IV, George VI in Generation VI
C
Henry in Generation IX and Charles in Generation VIII
D
William in Generation IX and Elizabeth II in Generation XI