8. DNA Replication
Overview of DNA Replication
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
The synthesis of the RNA primer begins at the base highlighted in the template below.
3' .....AATGCTTAGGATGTAAGG...... 5'
Identify the sequence of the RNA primer that is 10 nucleotides long.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3' TTAGGATGTA 5'
B
5' AAUCCUACAU 3'
C
5' AATCCTACAT 3'
D
3' UUAGGAUGUA 5'