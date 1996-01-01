2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
In pea plants, the height of the plant is a genetic trait that has two distinct phenotypes: tall and short. The allele for tall height is completely dominant over the allele for short height. In a cross between two pea plants that are hybrids for height, we obtained 100 offspring. Which of the following is the correct number of phenotypes among the offspring?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
tall plants=52, short plants=48
B
tall plants= 100, short plants=0
C
tall plants=73, short=27
D
tall plants=0, short =100