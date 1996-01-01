2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
In guinea pigs, fur color is an autosomal recessive Mendelian trait. A dominant gene "B" in guinea pigs is responsible for making the fur black, whereas a recessive allele "b" makes the fur white. Two guinea pigs were mated to produce the following number of offspring:
Guinea pigs with black fur= 9
Guinea pigs with white fur=3
What is the possible genotype of the parents of this offspring?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
BB and BB
B
Bb and Bb
C
Bb and bb
D
bb and bb