18. Molecular Genetic Tools Methods for Analyzing DNA
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Polymerase Chain Reaction is the process of amplifying a specific DNA template with a polymerase enzyme and a variety of primers supplemented with free nucleotides. If the number of double-stranded DNA pieces is doubled in each cycle, how many cycles have to be completed to get 16 DNA strands?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2
B
8
C
4
D
3