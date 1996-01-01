2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
90PRACTICE PROBLEM
Geneticists use Punnett squares to predict the genotypic or phenotypic probabilities of various genetic crosses. Which genotype belongs to the "X" and "Y" in the lower boxes of the illustration below?
A
X=BBCCDD; y=bbccdd
B
X= BbCcDd; y=bbccDd
C
X=BbccDD; y=bbccDD
D
X=BbccDD; y=bbccDd