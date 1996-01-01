9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Mitosis
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The mitotic apparatus, also known as the spindle apparatus, is a complex structure that forms during mitosis in eukaryotic cells. It consists of microtubules, which are long, thin fibers made up of tubulin proteins, and associated proteins. What is the function of the spindle fibers during metaphase?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is involved in the separation of the sister chromatids
B
It is involved in the pairing of chromosomes during prophase
C
It is responsible for the alignment of the chromosomes at the metaphase plate
D
All of the above