9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Mitosis
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
During metaphase, the replicated chromosomes, each consisting of two sister chromatids, line up along the equatorial plane or the metaphase plate of the cell. This alignment occurs due to the activity of spindle fibers, which attach to the centromeres of the chromosomes and pull them towards opposite poles of the cell. How many kinetochore fibers are required to align all the chromosomes of a human somatic cell during metaphase?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2
B
23
C
46
D
92