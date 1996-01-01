14. Genetic Control of Development
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
How will the expression of hunchback protein be affected during embryonic development in female fruit flies with three or four copies of the bicoid gene?
Hunchback expression would be completely suppressed.
Hunchback expression would be unchanged.
Hunchback expression would be expanded along the anterior-posterior axis.
Hunchback expression would be reduced in the anterior region but increased in the posterior region.