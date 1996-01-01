5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
The conjugation process is utilized in interrupted mating experiments to map the bacterial chromosome's gene order. What is the advantage of using a selective medium in an interrupted mating experiment?
to map the order of genes in the Hfr strains.
to make sure that only recombinant genotypes are found.
to make sure that conjugation has been completed.
to eliminate all recipient cells.