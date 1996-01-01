17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
DNA Repair
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sometimes nitrogenous bases that are methylated form H-bonds with the wrong nucleotide. This could be fixed by an enzyme by removing the methyl group from the nitrogenous base through demethylation. This is an example of:
A
Base excision repair
B
Nucleotide excision repair
C
Chemical reversal
D
None of these