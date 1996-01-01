5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true concerning bacterial conjugation?
A
For conjugation to occur, the bacteria must be of the same species.
B
The two bacterial cells exchange genetic material reciprocally.
C
Genes can be transferred from the donor to the recipient.
D
All of the above.