2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
When Mendel formed the concept of particulate inheritance from his pea plant experiment, what hypothesis did he use to explain the results he obtained?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Blending theory
B
Chromosomal theory
C
Law of segregation
D
Pangenesis theory