21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
About 1 in 2500 infants suffer from cystic fibrosis (CF) in a small population that experienced a catastrophic event on a small island. Determine the frequency of the carriers.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0392
B
0.02
C
0.0768
D
0.98