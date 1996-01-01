21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a population of beetles, the blue allele (B) dominates over the black allele (b). If the frequency of the black allele is 40%, what is the frequency of the BB genotype if Hardy-Weinberg conditions are applied?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
36%
B
50%
C
75%
D
25%