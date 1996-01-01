4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Chi Square and Linkage
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Chi Square and Linkage
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose in a pea garden, the pea that is heterozygous for two traits (tall (Tt) and purple (Pp)) is crossed to a pea that is homozygous recessive (short (tt) and white(pp)) for all the two traits and they produce the following offspring:
Tall and purple: 134
Tall and white: 85
Short and white: 56
Short and purple: 41
What are the genotypes of the recombinants?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
TtPP and TTPp
B
ttpp and TtPp
C
ttpp and TTPP
D
Ttpp and ttPp