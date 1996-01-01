Suppose in a pea garden, the pea that is heterozygous for two traits (tall (Tt) and purple (Pp)) is crossed to a pea that is homozygous recessive (short (tt) and white(pp)) for all the two traits and they produce the following offspring:



Tall and purple: 134

Tall and white: 85

Short and white: 56

Short and purple: 41



What are the genotypes of the recombinants?