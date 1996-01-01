- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
DNA Structure: Videos & Practice Problems
DNA Structure Practice Problems
The process by which an exact copy of DNA is formed is known as DNA replication. According to Watson and Crick, DNA replication takes place according to _____ model:
The term "________" refers to a little piece of DNA or RNA that will bind to a particular gene in the genomic library.
The term "_______" refers to a pair of complementary DNA bases that work together to produce the "rung of the DNA ladder."
An average chicken cell's DNA contains 27% adenine, a nitrogenous base. What will the cell's cytosine content be in terms of percentage?
In a typical nucleotide, a single nitrogenous base is linked to the _____, whereas the phosphate group is linked to the _____ of pentose sugar.
Guanine is a nitrogenous base found in both DNA and RNA. Which of the following is an alternative name for guanine?
Two nucleotides are linked together through phosphodiester linkage. How many phosphodiester linkages are present in a DNA molecule that contains 48 nucleotides in each strand?
As supported by the Endosymbiotic Theory, primitive eukaryotes were believed to have the ability to engulf things, such as prokaryotes, through:
Electrophoresis is a technique in which DNA fragments are separated based on their size and charge. If we have polynucleotide chains that are negatively charged, they will move toward the:
One complete DNA helical turn has 10 base pairs. What will be the total number of hydrogen bonds in a turn if there are four adenine bases present?
Which of the following hypotheses proposed that DNA is composed of repeating nucleotide sequences?
Rosalind Franklin gave the first idea regarding the three-dimensional structure of DNA using a method known as:
The HBB gene is the gene that provides instruction for the production of beta-globin which is an important component of hemoglobin. The shortage of beta-globin production prevents the formation of functional hemoglobin. The condition in which there is an absence of beta-globin is referred to as:
Which of the following statements is incorrect regarding the DNA replication of E. coli?
How do ddNTP differ from dNTP in their structure and how does this facilitate the dideoxy sequencing?
Which of the following statements is incorrect regarding the structure of the free nucleotide in DNA?
Name the bond present between nucleotides adjacent to each other on the DNA molecule.