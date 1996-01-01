Mendel's Experiments and Laws Practice Problems

Huntington's disease is caused by a mutation of the gene responsible for the production of the huntingtin protein. In the ordinary huntingtin gene, CAG is repeated between 11 and 29 times. However, in the mutant gene, the sequence is repeated 40 to more than 80 times. This condition follows an autosomal dominant inheritance pattern. If an offspring of an affected father does not inherit Huntington's disease, how can it possibly affect the children of that unaffected offspring?