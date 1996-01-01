Mendel's Experiments and Laws Practice Problems
A mutation in a gene that occurred during fertilization in an egg or sperm cell is known as an "inherited cancer." Which of the options below gives people the best possible chance of survival?
If an individual affected by a genetic condition inherited two copies of the mutated gene, one from each parent, then the person is most likely affected by which of the following conditions?
Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) is a continuously updated catalog of human genes and genetic disorders and traits, with a particular focus on the gene-phenotype relationship. Each OMIM entry is given a unique six-digit identifier. Symbols preceding MIM numbers indicate the entry category. What does an asterisk (*) before an entry number indicate?
Cystic fibrosis is caused by a mutation in the _________ gene, which encodes a protein involved in the regulation of salt and water balance in the body.
Which of the following terms best defines the method of transmitting certain genetically constructed features from parents to children?
Which of the following inherited disorders is caused by the absence or malfunction of an enzyme called hexosaminidase A (HEXA), located on chromosome 15?
The S gene controls smooth versus wrinkled seed, the R gene controls red versus white seed, the W gene controls white versus purple flower, and the D gene controls short versus tall plants. What proportion of the progeny are expected to be smooth, red, white, and short if a pea plant with the genotype SsrrWwdd is crossed with a plant with the ssRrwwDd genotype?
Mendel's principle of segregation states that during ___________ formation, alleles for a trait separate, and only one allele from each pair is passed on to the offspring.
Which of the following laws of Mendel states that the alleles separate (during meiosis) to form gametes?
Mendel's 3:1 phenotypic ratio in the F2 generation led him to postulate _________.
The number of genotypes produced in the F1 and F2 generations of Mendel's monohybrid crosses revealing how one trait is transmitted from generation to generation was __ and __, respectively.
Which of the following statements about Mendel's conclusions about how traits are passed down through generations is incorrect?
According to one of Mendel's laws, alleles separate during meiosis to form gametes. He termed this the _______.
The following are some of the visible characteristics of the pea plant Mendel used in his experiment except:
A male mouse with black fur was mated to a female mouse with white fur. The female produces a litter of 11 pups with 6 black and 5 white fur. On the contrary, when another male mouse with black fur was mated with a female mouse with white fur, the female produced a litter of 9 pups with all black fur. If the allele for black fur color is FB and for white is FW, identify the genotypes of both the males.
The ABO gene has three alleles, specifically, IA, IB, and i. If an individual has IAi genotype, what is its corresponding phenotype equivalent?
Penetrance refers to the probability of a genotype being expressed phenotypically. If the dominant trait is expressed in only some parts of the population despite everyone having the dominant allele, it is considered:
Which of the following states the importance of genome-wide association studies (GWAS)?
Studying genetic maps starts with _____. It is a procedure that analyzes the recombination frequency between genes to identify whether it follows the law of independent assortment.
a. genome sequencing
b. linkage analysis
c. Polymerase Chain Reaction
d. DNA fingerprinting
What type of physical map is created with the microscopic analysis of chromosomes showing the stained gene locations?
Achondroplasia is a genetic disorder that follows an autosomal dominant inheritance pattern. This condition is caused by a mutation in the FGFR3 gene which is responsible for making fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 protein. This protein is involved in the conversion of cartilage into bone. What happens to individuals having a single copy of the FGFR3 gene mutation?
Huntington's disease is caused by a mutation of the gene responsible for the production of the huntingtin protein. In the ordinary huntingtin gene, CAG is repeated between 11 and 29 times. However, in the mutant gene, the sequence is repeated 40 to more than 80 times. This condition follows an autosomal dominant inheritance pattern. If an offspring of an affected father does not inherit Huntington's disease, how can it possibly affect the children of that unaffected offspring?
The genetic variation among individuals in a population in which only one base is affected is called:
During meiosis II, ______ segregates which results in the production of _____ cells.
If a true-breeding smooth and yellow-seeded pea (RRYY) is crossed with another true-breeding wrinkled and green-seeded pea (rryy), which of the following phenotypes would be expected in 16 F2 progeny?
Suppose a tall plant that has a homozygous dominant genotype is crossed with the short variant, what is the genotype of the offspring?