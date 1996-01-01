Overview of Transcription Practice Problems
Which of the following is responsible for the correct initiation of transcription in eukaryotes?
The region of DNA that is unwound and separated during transcription to allow RNA synthesis is known as:
The ______ strand contains the same sequence as the RNA transcript, except for the substitution of thymine with uracil.
Which of the following strands of DNA has the same base sequence as its primary transcript?
Which of the following statements is incorrect regarding post-transcriptional modifications in pre-mRNA?
The anticodon loop of the _________ that carries a sequence of 3 nucleotides is complementary to the codon present on the _________.
The essential enzyme that converts the genetic information contained in DNA into RNA is RNA polymerase (RNAP). Eukaryotic mRNA is produced by which type of RNA polymerase?