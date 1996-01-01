What is the hyperchromic effect? How is it measured? What does Tₘ imply?
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA as the Genetic Material
Why is Tₘ related to base composition?600views
Albinism, an autosomal recessive trait characterized by an absence of skin pigmentation, is found in 1 in 4000 people in populations at equilibrium. Brachydactyly, an autosomal dominant trait producing shortened fingers and toes, is found in 1 in 6000 people in populations at equilibrium. For each of these traits, calculate the frequency of the recessive allele at the locus714views
A primitive eukaryote was discovered that displayed a unique nucleic acid as its genetic material. Analysis provided the following information:
A major hyperchromic shift is evident upon heating and monitoring UV absorption at 260 nm.416views
The general X-ray diffraction pattern is similar to that of DNA, but with somewhat different dimensions and more irregularity.531views