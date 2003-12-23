Multiple Choice
Why is DNA considered essential as the genetic material in living organisms?
Hershey and Chase selected the bacteriophage T2 for their experiment assessing the role of DNA in heredity because T2 contains protein and DNA, but not RNA. Explain why T2 was a good choice for this experiment.
The tetranucleotide hypothesis stated what?
The Avery, Macleod, and McCarty experiment in 1944 figured out what?
The Hershey/Chase experiments in 1952 use bacteriophages to study what?
What results from the experiments of Frederick Griffith provided the strongest support for his conclusion that a transformation factor is responsible for heredity?
How do we know that DNA also serves as the genetic material in eukaryotes such as humans?