Which of the following equations are true for the percentages of nucleotides in double-stranded DNA?
(A)/(C)=(G)/(T)
(A)/(C)=(G)/(T)
(A)/(T)=(G)/(C)
(A+T)/(G+C)=1.0
(A+G)/(C+T)=1.0
What might Watson and Crick have concluded had Chargaff's data from a single source indicated the following?
Why would this conclusion be contradictory to Wilkins's and Franklin's data?
How do covalent bonds differ from hydrogen bonds? Define base complementarity.
Which of the following equalities is not true for double-stranded DNA?
(G+C)=(A+T)
(G+T)=(A+C)
(G+A)=(C+T)
List the order in which the following proteins and enzymes are active in E. coli DNA replication: DNA pol I, SSB, ligase, helicase, DNA pol III, and primase.
Two viral genomes are sequenced, and the following percentages of nucleotides are identified:
Genome 1: A=28%, C=22%,G=28%,T=22%
Genome 2: A=22%, C=28%,G=28%,T=22%
Are the DNA molecules in each genome single-stranded or double-stranded?
What is the chemical basis of molecular hybridization?
What did the Watson–Crick model suggest about the replication of DNA?
A genetics student was asked to draw the chemical structure of an adenine- and thymine-containing dinucleotide derived from DNA. The answer is shown here:
The student made more than six major errors. One of them is circled, numbered 1, and explained. Find five others. Circle them, number them 2 through 6, and briefly explain each in the manner of the example given.
One of the most common spontaneous lesions that occurs in DNA under physiological conditions is the hydrolysis of the amino group of cytosine, converting the cytosine to uracil. What would be the effect on DNA structure of a uracil group replacing cytosine?