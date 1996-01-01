What are maternal-effect genes?
14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
- Textbook Question980views
- Textbook Question
Why do loss-of-function mutations in Hox genes usually result in embryo lethality, whereas gain-of-function mutants can be viable? Why are flies homozygous for the recessive loss-of-function alleles and viable?471views
- Textbook Question
What is the phenotype associated with zygotic gene mutations?598views
- Textbook Question
What are zygotic genes, and when are their gene products made?1055views
- Textbook Question
Does the maternal genotype contain zygotic genes?836views
- Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the specification of segmental identity in Drosophila with that of floral organ specification in Arabidopsis. What is the same in this process, and what is different?524views
- Textbook Question
List the main classes of zygotic genes. What is the function of each class of these genes?790views
- Textbook Question
Actinomycin D is a drug that inhibits the activity of RNA polymerase II. In the presence of actinomycin D, early development in many vertebrate species, such as frogs, can proceed past the formation of a blastula, a hollow ball of cells that forms after early cleavage divisions, but development ceases before gastrulation (the stage at which cell layers are established). What does this tell you about maternal versus zygotic gene activity in early frog development?506views
- Textbook Question
You observe that a particular gene is being transcribed during development. How can you tell whether the expression of this gene is under transcriptional or translational control?422views
- Textbook Question
The homeotic mutation Antennapedia causes mutant Drosophila to have legs in place of antennae and is a dominant gain-of-function mutation. What are the properties of such mutations? How does the Antennapedia gene change antennae into legs?768views
- Textbook Question
The bicoid gene is a coordinate maternal–effect gene. If loss of bicoid function in the egg leads to lethality during embryogenesis, how are females homozygous for bicoid produced? What is the phenotype of a male homozygous for bicoid loss-of-function alleles?377views
- Textbook Question
The bicoid gene is a coordinate maternal–effect gene. A female that is homozygous for a loss-of-function bicoid allele is mated to a wild-type male. What are the phenotypes of their progeny?1019views
- Textbook Question
The bicoid gene is a coordinate maternal-effect gene.
A female Drosophila heterozygous for a loss-of-function bicoid allele is mated to a male that is heterozygous for the same allele. What are the phenotypes of their progeny?512views
- Textbook Question
The Drosophila homeotic mutation spineless aristapedia (ssᵃ) results in the formation of a miniature tarsal structure (normally part of the leg) on the end of the antenna. What insight is provided by (ssᵃ) concerning the role of genes during determination?448views
- Textbook Question
Given that maternal Bicoid activates the expression of hunchback, what would be the consequence of adding extra copies of the bicoid gene by transgenic means to a wild-type female with two copies, thus creating a female fly with three or four copies of the bicoid gene? How would the hunchback expression be altered? What about the expression of other gap genes and pair-rule genes?628views