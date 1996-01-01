The Hoxd9–13 genes are thought to specify digit identity. You wish to examine the effect of loss-of-function alleles in developing limbs. How would you construct a mouse in which the function of Hoxd9–13 is retained during anterior–posterior embryonic patterning but is absent from developing limbs?
14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
The Hoxd9–13 genes are thought to specify digit identity. What would be the consequence of ectopically expressing Hoxd10 throughout the developing mouse limb bud? What about Hoxd11? What about both Hoxd10 and Hoxd11?
The floral homeotic genes of Arabidopsis belong to the MADS-box gene family, while in Drosophila, homeotic genes belong to the homeobox gene family. In both Arabidopsis and Drosophila, members of the Polycomb gene family control expression of these divergent homeotic genes. How do Polycomb genes control expression of two very different sets of homeotic genes?
Three-spined stickleback fish live in lakes formed when the last ice age ended 10,000 to 15,000 years ago. In lakes where the sticklebacks are prey for larger fish, they develop 35 bony plates along their body as armor. In contrast, sticklebacks in lakes where there are no predators develop only a few or no bony plates. Loss-of-function mutations in the coding region of the homologous gene in humans result in loss of hair, teeth, and sweat glands, as in the toothless men of Sind (India). What does this suggest about hair, teeth, and sweat glands in humans?
Three-spined stickleback fish live in lakes formed when the last ice age ended 10,000 to 15,000 years ago. In lakes where the sticklebacks are prey for larger fish, they develop 35 bony plates along their body as armor. In contrast, sticklebacks in lakes where there are no predators develop only a few or no bony plates. In crosses between fish of the two different morphologies, the lack of bony armor segregates as a recessive trait that maps to the ectodermal dysplasin (Eda) gene. Comparisons between the Eda-coding regions of the armored and nonarmored fish revealed no differences. How can you explain this result?
Vulval development in C. elegans is dependent on the response of some of the central epidermal progenitor cells in the region of the developing vulva to a chemical signal from the gonad. Signaling from the gonad is blocked by action of the vulvaless mutant let-23 so that none of the central progenitor cells form vulval structures. In the vulvaless mutant, n300, the central progenitor cells do not form.
What phenotype (vulva formed or vulvaless) would you expect from the double mutant? Why?
Vulval development in C. elegans is dependent on the response of some of the central epidermal progenitor cells in the region of the developing vulva to a chemical signal from the gonad. Signaling from the gonad is blocked by action of the vulvaless mutant let-23 so that none of the central progenitor cells form vulval structures. In the vulvaless mutant, n300, the central progenitor cells do not form.
Which gene is likely to act earlier in the vulval developmental pathway?
The flowering jungle plant Lacandonia schismatica, discovered in southern Mexico, has a unique floral structure. Petal-like organs are in the outer whorls surrounding a number of carpels, and stamens are in the center of the flower. Closely related species are dioecious; female plants bear flowers that resemble those of Lacandonia, but without the central stamens. What type of mutation could have resulted in the evolution of Lacandonia flowers?
Homeotic genes are thought to regulate each other. Are similar interactions observed between Hox genes?
Homeotic genes are thought to regulate each other. What aspect of the phenotype of apetala2 agamous double mutants indicates that these two genes act antagonistically?
Basidiomycota is a monophyletic group of fungi that includes most of the common mushrooms. You are interested in the development of the body plan of mushrooms. How would you identify the genes required for patterning during mushroom development?
In Drosophila, loss-of-function Ultrabithorax mutations result in the posterior thoracic segments differentiating into body parts with an identity normally found in the anterior thoracic segments. When the Ultrabithorax gene was cloned, it was shown to encode a transcription factor and to be expressed only in the posterior region of the thorax. Thus, Ultrabithorax acts to specify the identity of the posterior thoracic segments. Similar genes were soon discovered in other animals, including mice and humans. You have found that mice possess two closely related genes, Hoxa7 and Hoxb4, which are orthologs of Ultrabithorax. You wish to know whether the two mouse genes act to specify the identity of body segments in mice.
How will you determine whether the mouse genes have redundant functions?
In land plants, there is an alternation of generations between a haploid gametophyte generation and a diploid sporophytic generation. Both generations are typically multicellular and may be free-living. The male (pollen) and female (embryo sac) gametophytes are the haploid generation of flowering plants.
How would you conduct a screen to identify genes required for male gametophyte development?
In land plants, there is an alternation of generations between a haploid gametophyte generation and a diploid sporophytic generation. Both generations are typically multicellular and may be free-living. The male (pollen) and female (embryo sac) gametophytes are the haploid generation of flowering plants.
How would you conduct a screen to identify genes required for female gametophyte development in Arabidopsis?
Zea mays (maize, or corn) was originally domesticated in central Mexico at least 7000 years ago from an endemic grass called teosinte. Teosinte is generally unbranched, has male and female flowers on the same branch, and has few kernels per 'cob,' each encased in a hard, leaf-like organ called a glume. In contrast, maize is highly branched, with a male inflorescence (tassel) on its central branch and female inflorescences (cobs) on axillary branches. In addition, maize cobs have many rows of kernels and soft glumes. George Beadle crossed cultivated maize and wild teosinte, which resulted in fully fertile F₁ plants. When the F₁ plants were self-fertilized, about 1 plant in every 1000 of the F₂ progeny resembled either a modern maize plant or a wild teosinte plant. What did Beadle conclude about whether the different architectures of maize and teosinte were caused by changes with a small effect in many genes or changes with a large effect in just a few genes?