Genetics
Table of contents
1. Introduction to Genetics
Chapter worksheet
History of Genetics
Modern Genetics
Fundamentals of Genetics
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Chapter worksheet
Mendel's Experiments and Laws
Inheritance in Diploids and Haploids
Monohybrid Cross
Dihybrid Cross
Sex-Linked Genes
Probability and Genetics
Pedigrees
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Chapter worksheet
Understanding Independent Assortment
Chi Square Analysis
Sex Chromosome
X-Inactivation
Overview of interacting Genes
Pleiotropy
Epistasis and Complementation
Variations of Dominance
Penetrance and Expressivity
Organelle DNA
Maternal Effect
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Chapter worksheet
Mapping Overview
Crossing Over and Recombinants
Mapping Genes
Trihybrid Cross
Multiple Cross Overs and Interference
Chi Square and Linkage
Mapping with Markers
Positional Cloning
5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Chapter worksheet
Working with Microorganisms
Bacterial Conjugation
Bacterial Transformation
Bacteriophage Genetics
Transduction
6. Chromosomal Variation
Chapter worksheet
Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Overview
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Deletions
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Duplications
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Inversions
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Translocations
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Chapter worksheet
DNA as the Genetic Material
DNA Structure
Alternative DNA Forms
RNA
Bacterial and Viral Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
8. DNA Replication
Chapter worksheet
Semiconservative Replication
Overview of DNA Replication
Telomeres and Telomerase
Recombination
9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Chapter worksheet
Mitosis
Meiosis
Development of Animal Gametes
Development of Plant Gametes
10. Transcription
Chapter worksheet
Overview of Transcription
Transcription in Prokaryotes
Transcription in Eukaryotes
RNA Modification and Processing
RNA Interference
11. Translation
Chapter worksheet
The Genetic Code
Transfer RNA
Ribosomal Structure
Translation
Proteins
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Chapter worksheet
Lac Operon
Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation
Lambda Bacteriophage and Life Cycle Regulation
Arabinose Operon
Riboswitches
13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Chapter worksheet
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
GAL Regulation
Epigenetics, Chromatin Modifications, and Regulation
Post Translational Modifications
14. Genetic Control of Development
Chapter worksheet
Studying the Genetics of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
Early Developmental Steps
15. Genomes and Genomics
Chapter worksheet
Overview of Genomics
Sequencing the Genome
Genomic Variation
Bioinformatics
Comparative Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
Functional Genomics
Proteomics
16. Transposable Elements
Chapter worksheet
Discovery of Transposable Elements
Transposable Elements in Prokaryotes
Transposable Elements in Eukaryotes
Regulation of Transposable Elements
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Chapter worksheet
Types of Mutations
Spontaneous Mutations
Induced Mutations
DNA Repair
18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Chapter worksheet
Genetic Cloning
Methods for Analyzing DNA
19. Cancer Genetics
Chapter worksheet
Overview of Cancer
Cancer Mutations
20. Quantitative Genetics
Chapter worksheet
Mathematical Measurements
Traits and Variance
Analyzing Trait Variance
Heritability
QTL Mapping
21. Population Genetics
Chapter worksheet
Hardy Weinberg
Allelic Frequency Changes
22. Evolutionary Genetics
Chapter worksheet
Overview of Evolution
Speciation
Phylogenetic Trees
9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Meiosis
9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Meiosis
Multiple Choice
During anaphase II of meiosis, what is the key event that occurs in each cell?
Multiple Choice
During telophase I of meiosis, which event most directly occurs?
Multiple Choice
Sister chromatids will line up in the center of the cell during _____.
Multiple Choice
What type of cells does meiosis produce?
Multiple Choice
During which stage of meiosis does crossing over between homologous chromosomes occur?
Multiple Choice
Sister chromatids separate from each other during _____.
Multiple Choice
At the end of meiosis II (starting from one diploid cell), how many daughter cells are produced and what is their chromosome number?
Multiple Choice
In meiosis, during which stage do sister chromatids separate and move to opposite poles of the cell?
Multiple Choice
During which phase of meiosis does crossing over between homologous chromosomes occur?
Multiple Choice
During anaphase II of meiosis, what is the key event that occurs in each cell?
Multiple Choice
In a typical diploid organism, what is the end result of meiosis in terms of the number and chromosome content of daughter cells?
Multiple Choice
Before meiosis can begin, what key event must occur to ensure each gamete can receive a complete set of genetic information?
Multiple Choice
One major difference between Meiosis I and Meiosis II is that:
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly orders the phases of meiosis I from earliest to latest?
Multiple Choice
During meiosis, at which stage can a cell containing sister chromatids be either haploid or diploid?
