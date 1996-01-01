What are isoaccepting tRNAs? Assuming that there are only 20 different aminoacyl tRNA synthetases but 31 different tRNAs, speculate on parameters that might be used to ensure that each charged tRNA has received the correct amino acid.
11. Translation
Transfer RNA
- Textbook Question1215views
- Textbook Question
Consider translation of the following mRNA sequence:
5′-...AUGCAGAUCCAUGCCUAUUGA...-3′
What events occur to permit the next tRNA to interact with mRNA?449views
- Textbook Question
Consider translation of the following mRNA sequence:
5′-...AUGCAGAUCCAUGCCUAUUGA...-3′
What is the anticodon triplet sequence of the next tRNA to interact with mRNA?518views
- Textbook Question
Consider translation of the following mRNA sequence:
5′-...AUGCAGAUCCAUGCCUAUUGA...-3′
Diagram translation at the moment the fourth amino acid is added to the polypeptide chain. Show the ribosome; label its A, P, and E sites; show its direction of movement; and indicate the position and anticodon triplet sequence of tRNAs that are currently interacting with mRNA codons.676views
- Textbook Question
Describe the roles and relationships between tRNA anticodon sequences and mRNA codon sequences.806views
- Textbook Question
Describe the roles and relationships between tRNA synthetases and tRNA molecules.539views
- Textbook Question
For each of the following tRNA anticodon sequences, give the sequence of the corresponding codon sequence, the amino acid carried by the tRNA, and the corresponding DNA coding strand sequence and polarity.
3′-CCU-5′497views
- Textbook Question
For each of the following tRNA anticodon sequences, give the sequence of the corresponding codon sequence, the amino acid carried by the tRNA, and the corresponding DNA coding strand sequence and polarity.
3′-AUG-5′585views