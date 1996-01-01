For each of the following tRNA anticodon sequences, give the sequence of the corresponding codon sequence, the amino acid carried by the tRNA, and the corresponding DNA coding strand sequence and polarity.
3′-UAC-5′
Which of the following structures is not a part of a transfer RNA?
Which of the following enzymes is responsible for attaching amino acids onto the tRNA?
What experimentally derived information led to Holley's proposal of the two-dimensional cloverleaf model of tRNA?
Francis Crick proposed the 'adaptor hypothesis' for the function of tRNA. Why did he choose that description?
Describe three features of tRNA molecules that lead to their correct charging by tRNA synthetase enzymes.
Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-GAU-3′
5′-AUG-3′
5′-CUC-3′
5′-AAA-3′
5′-UAG-3′
Summarize the steps involved in charging tRNAs with their appropriate amino acids.
For each of the anticodon sequences given in the previous problem, identify the other codon sequence to which it could potentially pair using third base wobble.
To carry out its role, each transfer RNA requires at least four specific recognition sites that must be inherent in its tertiary structure. What are they?