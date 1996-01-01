Until the COVID-19 pandemic affected the economy, what best describes the trend in the value of foreign direct investment (FDI) over the last 30 years?
A
It consistently decreased due to global economic instability.
B
It fluctuated randomly with no clear trend.
C
It generally increased, reflecting globalization and economic growth.
D
It remained constant, showing little change over time.
1
Understand the concept of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): FDI refers to investments made by a firm or individual in one country into business interests located in another country. It is a key indicator of globalization and economic integration.
Recall the global economic context over the last 30 years before the COVID-19 pandemic: This period was characterized by increasing globalization, trade liberalization, and economic growth in many regions, which typically encourage higher levels of FDI.
Analyze the trend in FDI values over this period: Given the global economic environment, FDI generally showed an upward trend as multinational corporations expanded operations internationally and emerging markets attracted more investment.
Consider the impact of economic instability: While there were periods of economic downturns and crises, these did not cause a consistent decrease or random fluctuation in FDI over the entire 30-year span; rather, the overall trend was growth.
Conclude that the best description of the FDI trend until the COVID-19 pandemic is that it generally increased, reflecting globalization and economic growth.
