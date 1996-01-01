Why did the budget deficit in the United States grow at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020?
A
Interest rates were raised significantly by the Federal Reserve.
B
Government spending increased to support the economy and tax revenues fell due to reduced economic activity.
C
Exports increased dramatically, leading to a trade surplus.
D
The government reduced spending on healthcare and unemployment benefits.
Step 1: Understand the components of the budget deficit, which is the difference between government spending (G) and government revenue (T). The budget deficit can be expressed as \(\text{Deficit} = G - T\).
Step 2: Analyze the economic conditions during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The government increased spending significantly to support the economy through stimulus packages, healthcare funding, and unemployment benefits, which means \(G\) increased.
Step 3: Recognize that economic activity slowed down due to lockdowns and restrictions, leading to lower incomes and profits, which caused tax revenues (\(T\)) to fall.
Step 4: Combine these effects: an increase in \(G\) and a decrease in \(T\) both contribute to a larger budget deficit, as \(\text{Deficit} = G - T\) grows when \(G\) rises and \(T\) falls.
Step 5: Understand why other options are incorrect: interest rates were actually lowered to stimulate the economy, exports did not increase dramatically, and government spending on healthcare and unemployment benefits was increased, not reduced.
