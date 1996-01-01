As a developing country reaches the status of industrialized, which of the following is most likely to occur?
A
The country's GDP per capita increases significantly.
B
The country's population growth rate accelerates rapidly.
C
The country's access to advanced technology decreases.
D
The country's reliance on agriculture as a primary economic sector increases.
Step 1: Understand the concept of economic development and industrialization. Industrialization typically involves a shift from an agriculture-based economy to one focused on manufacturing and services, which usually leads to higher productivity.
Step 2: Recognize that as a country industrializes, its production capacity and efficiency improve, which generally results in an increase in the total output of goods and services measured by GDP.
Step 3: Recall that GDP per capita is calculated as total GDP divided by the population. Since industrialization boosts GDP more than population growth, GDP per capita tends to increase significantly.
Step 4: Consider the other options: rapid acceleration in population growth is less common during industrialization due to demographic transition; access to advanced technology usually increases, not decreases; and reliance on agriculture typically decreases as industrial and service sectors expand.
Step 5: Conclude that the most likely outcome of industrialization is a significant increase in the country's GDP per capita.