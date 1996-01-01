Which of the following countries had the highest real GDP growth rate in 2022?
A
Japan
B
India
C
United States
D
Germany
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the real GDP growth rate measures the percentage increase in the value of all goods and services produced by a country, adjusted for inflation, over a specific period (in this case, 2022).
Step 2: Gather the real GDP growth rate data for each country listed (Japan, India, United States, Germany) for the year 2022 from a reliable source such as the World Bank or IMF.
Step 3: Compare the real GDP growth rates of these countries by listing them side by side to see which one has the highest value.
Step 4: Identify the country with the highest real GDP growth rate by selecting the largest percentage growth among the four countries.
Step 5: Confirm that the country with the highest real GDP growth rate in 2022 is India, as indicated, by verifying the data and understanding that this means India’s economy expanded faster than the others in that year.