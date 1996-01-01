Which of the following is included in the aggregate demand for goods and services?
The supply of labor in the economy
The quantity of money held by banks
The level of technological advancement
Government spending on infrastructure
Understand that aggregate demand (AD) represents the total demand for all goods and services in an economy at a given overall price level and in a given period.
Recall the components of aggregate demand, which are typically expressed as: \(AD = C + I + G + (X - M)\), where \(C\) is consumption, \(I\) is investment, \(G\) is government spending, and \((X - M)\) is net exports (exports minus imports).
Analyze each option to see if it fits into one of these components: the supply of labor is related to aggregate supply, not demand; the quantity of money held by banks relates to monetary factors but not directly to aggregate demand; the level of technological advancement affects productivity and aggregate supply, not demand.
Recognize that government spending on infrastructure is a direct component of \(G\) in the aggregate demand formula, meaning it is included in aggregate demand.
Conclude that among the options given, government spending on infrastructure is the correct choice because it directly increases aggregate demand by increasing government expenditure on goods and services.
