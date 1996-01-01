Which of the following would cause a decrease in aggregate demand?
A
A rise in consumer confidence
B
A decrease in taxes
C
An increase in interest rates
D
An increase in government spending
1
Step 1: Understand that aggregate demand (AD) represents the total quantity of goods and services demanded across all levels of an economy at a given overall price level and in a given period.
Step 2: Recall that factors which increase consumer spending, investment, government spending, or net exports tend to increase aggregate demand, while factors that reduce these components tend to decrease aggregate demand.
Step 3: Analyze each option: a rise in consumer confidence usually increases consumption, thus increasing AD; a decrease in taxes increases disposable income, boosting consumption and AD; an increase in government spending directly increases AD.
Step 4: Recognize that an increase in interest rates raises the cost of borrowing, which tends to reduce investment and consumption spending, leading to a decrease in aggregate demand.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, only an increase in interest rates would cause a decrease in aggregate demand because it discourages spending and investment.
