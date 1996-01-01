During the five-year period of 1928–1932, what happened to the unemployment rate in Germany?
A
It fluctuated but ended the period lower than it began.
B
It increased dramatically, reaching historically high levels.
C
It remained relatively stable with little change.
D
It decreased significantly due to economic growth.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the historical context of Germany between 1928 and 1932, which includes the Great Depression and its severe economic impact worldwide.
Step 2: Recall that the unemployment rate measures the percentage of the labor force that is jobless and actively seeking employment.
Step 3: Recognize that during economic downturns, such as the Great Depression, unemployment rates typically rise sharply due to business failures and reduced demand for labor.
Step 4: Apply this knowledge to Germany's situation in 1928–1932, noting that the country experienced a dramatic increase in unemployment, reaching historically high levels.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct characterization of the unemployment rate in Germany during this period is that it increased dramatically, rather than fluctuating mildly, remaining stable, or decreasing.
