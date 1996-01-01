Step 1: Understand the definition of the unemployment rate. It measures the percentage of the labor force that is unemployed and actively seeking work.
Step 2: Identify the components involved: 'Number of Unemployed' refers to people without jobs but looking for work, and 'Labor Force' includes both employed and unemployed individuals actively participating in the job market.
Step 3: Recognize that the unemployment rate is calculated by dividing the number of unemployed people by the total labor force, not by the total population.
Step 4: Write the formula for the unemployment rate as: \(\text{Unemployment Rate} = \left( \frac{\text{Number of Unemployed}}{\text{Labor Force}} \right) \times 100\) to express it as a percentage.
Step 5: Confirm that other options are incorrect because they either divide by the total population or use the number of employed people, which do not correctly represent the unemployment rate.
Watch next
Master Labor Force and Unemployment with a bite sized video explanation from Brian