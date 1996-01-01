Which of the following is a potential negative effect of an expansionary fiscal policy?
A
It reduces aggregate demand.
B
It can lead to higher inflation.
C
It causes a decrease in government spending.
D
It typically increases unemployment.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what expansionary fiscal policy means. It involves increasing government spending or decreasing taxes to boost aggregate demand in the economy.
Step 2: Recall the effects of higher aggregate demand. When aggregate demand increases, it can lead to higher output and employment in the short run.
Step 3: Consider the potential negative effects. If aggregate demand grows too quickly or the economy is near full capacity, this can cause demand-pull inflation, which means prices rise.
Step 4: Analyze the options given. Expansionary fiscal policy does not reduce aggregate demand; it increases it. It does not cause a decrease in government spending; it usually increases it. It typically reduces unemployment rather than increasing it.
Step 5: Conclude that the main potential negative effect among the options is that expansionary fiscal policy can lead to higher inflation due to increased aggregate demand pushing prices up.
