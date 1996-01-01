Which of the following typically occurs with expansionary fiscal policy?
A
A reduction in the money supply
B
An increase in government spending or a decrease in taxes
C
An increase in interest rates due to central bank tightening
D
A decrease in government spending and an increase in taxes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what expansionary fiscal policy means. It involves government actions aimed at stimulating economic growth, typically through increasing government spending or decreasing taxes.
Step 2: Recognize that expansionary fiscal policy is designed to increase aggregate demand by putting more money into the hands of consumers and businesses.
Step 3: Analyze each option given: a reduction in the money supply is usually related to monetary policy, not fiscal policy; an increase in interest rates due to central bank tightening is a monetary policy action, not a direct result of fiscal policy.
Step 4: Note that a decrease in government spending and an increase in taxes is actually contractionary fiscal policy, which aims to slow down the economy.
Step 5: Conclude that the typical effect of expansionary fiscal policy is an increase in government spending or a decrease in taxes, which directly injects demand into the economy.
