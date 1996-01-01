Increased spending on which of the following contributes most to long-term economic growth?
A
Investment in physical capital, such as machinery and infrastructure
B
Consumption of non-durable goods
C
Government spending on transfer payments
D
Imports of consumer products
Step 1: Understand the concept of long-term economic growth, which is primarily driven by increases in the economy's productive capacity, often measured by growth in real GDP over time.
Step 2: Recognize that investment in physical capital (like machinery and infrastructure) enhances the productive capacity of an economy by improving the tools and facilities workers use, leading to higher output in the future.
Step 3: Analyze why consumption of non-durable goods does not contribute significantly to long-term growth, as it represents immediate use rather than investment that increases future production.
Step 4: Consider that government spending on transfer payments redistributes income but does not directly increase productive capacity or output, so it has limited impact on long-term growth.
Step 5: Understand that imports of consumer products represent spending on goods produced abroad, which does not add to domestic productive capacity and thus does not contribute to long-term economic growth.
