Since the passage of NAFTA in 1993, which of the following economic events has occurred among the member nations?
A
Trade between the United States, Canada, and Mexico has increased significantly.
B
Tariffs on goods traded between member nations have increased.
C
NAFTA led to the elimination of all government regulations in member countries.
D
Member nations have experienced a decrease in cross-border investment.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement), which was designed to reduce trade barriers such as tariffs and quotas among the United States, Canada, and Mexico to encourage free trade.
Step 2: Recognize that one of the main effects of NAFTA was to lower or eliminate tariffs on goods traded between the member countries, which typically leads to an increase in trade volume.
Step 3: Analyze the options given: increased tariffs contradict the purpose of NAFTA, elimination of all government regulations is unrealistic and not a feature of NAFTA, and a decrease in cross-border investment is unlikely since free trade agreements often encourage investment.
Step 4: Conclude that the most consistent economic event with NAFTA's goals and outcomes is a significant increase in trade between the member nations.
Step 5: Summarize that NAFTA's implementation led to increased trade flows by reducing tariffs and other trade barriers, fostering closer economic integration among the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Watch next
Master Defining Economic Terms: Scarcity, Trade-offs, and Opportunity Costs with a bite sized video explanation from Brian