Which factor was primarily responsible for the German hyperinflation of the early 1920s and the inflation following the American Revolution?
A
Excessive printing of paper money without sufficient backing
B
Strict government price controls
C
A sudden increase in gold reserves
D
Rapid industrialization and technological innovation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of hyperinflation and inflation by recalling that hyperinflation occurs when a country experiences extremely rapid and out-of-control increases in prices, often due to an imbalance in the money supply and goods available.
Step 2: Identify the key cause of hyperinflation by focusing on the role of the money supply. Excessive printing of paper money without sufficient backing (such as gold or productive output) leads to too much money chasing too few goods, which drives prices up rapidly.
Step 3: Analyze the historical examples: In the German hyperinflation of the early 1920s, the government printed large amounts of money to pay war reparations and debts, which was not supported by economic output or gold reserves, causing prices to skyrocket.
Step 4: Similarly, after the American Revolution, the Continental Congress issued large amounts of unbacked paper currency to finance the war effort, which led to inflation as the currency lost value due to lack of backing and confidence.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary factor responsible in both cases was the excessive printing of paper money without sufficient backing, rather than price controls, increases in gold reserves, or industrialization.
Watch next
Master Defining Economic Terms: Scarcity, Trade-offs, and Opportunity Costs with a bite sized video explanation from Brian