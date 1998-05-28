Which of the following was an outcome for the U.S. economy following the 1944 Bretton Woods Conference?
A
The U.S. adopted a fixed exchange rate system tied to the British pound.
B
The U.S. dollar became the world's primary reserve currency, pegged to gold.
C
The U.S. abandoned international trade agreements.
D
The U.S. economy shifted to a centrally planned system.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the Bretton Woods Conference held in 1944, which aimed to establish a new international monetary system after World War II.
Step 2: Recognize that one of the key outcomes was the establishment of fixed exchange rates where currencies were pegged to the U.S. dollar, rather than directly to each other.
Step 3: Note that the U.S. dollar was pegged to gold at a fixed rate, making it the anchor of the new system and effectively the world's primary reserve currency.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options by recalling that the U.S. did not peg its currency to the British pound, did not abandon international trade agreements, and did not shift to a centrally planned economy.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct outcome was the U.S. dollar becoming the world's primary reserve currency, pegged to gold, which facilitated international trade and financial stability.
Watch next
Master Defining Economic Terms: Scarcity, Trade-offs, and Opportunity Costs with a bite sized video explanation from Brian