The Keynesian economic framework is based on an assumption that:
A
markets may not always clear, leading to persistent unemployment
B
the economy is always at full employment
C
prices and wages are perfectly flexible in the short run
D
government intervention is unnecessary for economic stability
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Keynesian economic framework, which emphasizes that economies can experience periods where markets do not clear, meaning supply and demand are not always in equilibrium.
Step 2: Recognize that Keynesian theory challenges the classical assumption that the economy is always at full employment and that prices and wages adjust instantly to clear markets.
Step 3: Note that Keynesians argue prices and wages can be sticky or inflexible in the short run, preventing the labor market from clearing and causing unemployment to persist.
Step 4: Understand that because of these rigidities, the economy can remain below full employment without automatic self-correction, which justifies the role of government intervention to stabilize the economy.
Step 5: Conclude that the key assumption in Keynesian economics is that markets may not always clear, leading to persistent unemployment, which contrasts with the other options provided.
