Expansionary fiscal policy is typically implemented when the economy is experiencing which of the following conditions?
A
A trade surplus
B
High inflation
C
Full employment and stable growth
D
A recession or significant unemployment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of expansionary fiscal policy: it is designed to stimulate economic activity by increasing government spending or decreasing taxes.
Identify the economic conditions where stimulating demand is necessary, such as when the economy is underperforming or facing high unemployment.
Recognize that a recession or significant unemployment means the economy is producing below its potential output, leading to insufficient demand.
Contrast this with other conditions: a trade surplus, high inflation, or full employment and stable growth do not typically require expansionary fiscal policy because the economy is either balanced or overheating.
Conclude that expansionary fiscal policy is most appropriate during a recession or significant unemployment to boost aggregate demand and promote economic recovery.
Watch next
Master Defining Economic Terms: Scarcity, Trade-offs, and Opportunity Costs with a bite sized video explanation from Brian